StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UUU opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

