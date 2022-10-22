StockNews.com Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Blucora has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $23.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $990.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 113.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

