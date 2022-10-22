StockNews.com Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $431.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

