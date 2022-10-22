StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $6.18 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Further Reading

