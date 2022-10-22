StockNews.com Lowers Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of KBAL opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -83.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

