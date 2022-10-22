StockNews.com Upgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Strong-Buy

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.06 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.