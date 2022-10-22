StockNews.com Upgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Strong-Buy

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
AMX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.
América Móvil Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.06 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of América Móvil
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMX)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.