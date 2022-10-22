Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.25

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.25 and traded as low as $23.78. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 14,298 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stratus Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 161.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 246.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

