Streamr Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $820,577.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

