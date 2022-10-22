Strong Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Strong has a market cap of $855,519.59 and approximately $94,807.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00032220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.24 or 0.27998222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

