Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $324,826.09 and $88.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.63 or 0.99992313 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084806 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $114.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

