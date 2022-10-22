Suku Trading Down 4% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded down 4% against the dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $780,606.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

