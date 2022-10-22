Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $27,078.82 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $27,078.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,358.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, James David Johnston sold 2 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $26,775.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Protective Life Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Stories

