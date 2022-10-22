Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.40.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $64.53. 993,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.32. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.