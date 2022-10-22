Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 993,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

