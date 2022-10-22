S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. Research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 68.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.