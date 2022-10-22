Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $49.10 million and $3.46 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,556,369,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,061,920,715 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

