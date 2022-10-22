Swipe (SXP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.72 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $149.26 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

