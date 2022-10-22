Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 261.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

SYF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

