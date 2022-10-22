Synthetix (SNX) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $665.74 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00011497 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002852 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.64 or 0.27980951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 302,466,829 coins and its circulating supply is 301,742,921 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
