System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $210.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.54), with a volume of 2008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.66).

System1 Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

