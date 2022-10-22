T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) & Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Critical Contrast

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 103.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years and Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Cboe Global Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $7.67 billion 3.02 $3.08 billion $10.36 9.90 Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.64 $529.00 million $1.94 61.79

Insider & Institutional Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. T. Rowe Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.9% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 6 4 0 0 1.40 Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus target price of $112.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.83%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 33.26% 28.18% 21.12% Cboe Global Markets 5.77% 20.05% 9.29%

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Cboe Global Markets on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

