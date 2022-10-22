T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

