Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 18,319.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average is $172.70. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

