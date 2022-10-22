Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $185.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average is $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

