TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Trading 6.8% Higher

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 172,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 970,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

