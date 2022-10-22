Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.66.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 44,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

