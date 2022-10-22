Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.66.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
Shares of TDOC opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $156.82.
Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health
In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 44,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.