Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has SEK 60 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERIC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

