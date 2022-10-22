Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.71 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Tellor has a market cap of $32.23 million and $2.71 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $14.08 or 0.00073187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,631 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
