Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading Down 1.4%

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 34,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 101,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Fintech Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

