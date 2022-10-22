Terra Classic Trading 12% Lower This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $137.49 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012276 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019405 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006962 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008867 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,884,662,408,758 coins and its circulating supply is 6,589,481,215,683 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
