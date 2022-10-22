TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Reaches $354.12 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $354.12 million and approximately $27.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 16% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00081522 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060562 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015020 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025395 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007394 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000246 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,667,630 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
