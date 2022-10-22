Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

