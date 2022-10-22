Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00006977 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $11.40 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00019423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002393 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008966 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 934,783,461 coins and its circulating supply is 913,300,472 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

