TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS.
TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.71.
TFI International Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:TFII opened at $93.25 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.