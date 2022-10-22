TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.71.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $93.25 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.