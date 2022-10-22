The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.89.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

