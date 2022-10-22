The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $28.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

PPC stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $37,437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 1,148,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

