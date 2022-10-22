The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $13.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vital Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.8 %

VITL opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $475.96 million, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 970,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

