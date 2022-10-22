The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $13.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vital Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.
Vital Farms Trading Up 1.8 %
VITL opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $475.96 million, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $20.17.
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
