The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $128.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.54.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $109.66 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.