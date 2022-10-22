The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.