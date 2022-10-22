The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

