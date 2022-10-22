The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $32,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

