The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

