The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

