TheStreet Downgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to D+

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SLG opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.