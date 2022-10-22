Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.30 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). Approximately 4,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 202,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.13. The company has a market cap of £124.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

