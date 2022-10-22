Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of TTNP opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Featured Stories
