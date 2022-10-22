Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.