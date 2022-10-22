TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 2,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.54 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.94.

About TMT Investments

(Get Rating)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Featured Articles

