Toncoin (TON) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00007248 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.93 billion and $5.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.4080362 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,536,487.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

