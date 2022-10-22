Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-$9.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.06 billion-$14.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %
TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.46. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Stories
