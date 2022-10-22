Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 4.1 %
Tractor Supply stock traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,943. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average of $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 87.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
